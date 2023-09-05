Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 25.46 million shares of the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $0.73 or 40.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.10M. CLRB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.31, offering almost -108.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.98% since then. We note from Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.61K.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLRB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1 for the current quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Instantly CLRB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 40.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8500 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.12% year-to-date, but still up 44.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is 40.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLRB is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -684.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -292.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.21 percent over the past six months and at a 42.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.00%.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.16% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares, and 33.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.74%. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $1.59 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with 3.22% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 99704.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 65482.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.