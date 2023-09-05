Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.11 or -18.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.28M. CBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.74, offering almost -64.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.78% since then. We note from Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 694.34K.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CBIO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Fortress Biotech, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Instantly CBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.24% year-to-date, but still down -23.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is 26.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBIO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -566.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 92.10 percent over the past six months and at a 92.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.80%.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.73% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.11%. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.71% or 0.27 million shares worth $94943.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $35287.0, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 34507.0 shares worth around $7591.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.