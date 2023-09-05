Can iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 5.69 million shares of the iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) were traded, and its beta was -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.74, and it changed around -$3.22 or -26.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $372.59M. ICCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.70, offering almost -136.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.59% since then. We note from iCoreConnect Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

iCoreConnect Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ICCT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iCoreConnect Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

Instantly ICCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -26.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.70 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 57.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.23% year-to-date, but still up 81.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) is -17.70% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICCT is forecast to be at a low of $14.92 and a high of $14.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) estimates and forecasts

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 5.91% or 0.6 million shares worth $6.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.12 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 98184.0 shares worth around $1.04 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.