Can Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.91, and it changed around $1.84 or 7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59B. HASI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.89, offering almost -64.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.88% since then. We note from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HASI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Instantly HASI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.47 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.04% year-to-date, but still up 22.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is 1.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HASI is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.75 percent over the past six months and at a 6.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. to make $53.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.07 million and $36.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.20%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -69.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.50% per year for the next five years.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.58. It is important to note, however, that the 6.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, and 85.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.85%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock is held by 481 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.38% of the shares, which is about 10.06 million shares worth $251.43 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.23% or 9.9 million shares worth $247.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $81.83 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $76.64 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.