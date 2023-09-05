Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.66, and it changed around $2.34 or 17.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $662.57M. CABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.39, offering almost 1.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 96.23% since then. We note from Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.42K.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CABA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.89 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.30% year-to-date, but still up 7.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is 29.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CABA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Cabaletta Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 73.61 percent over the past six months and at a 16.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.67% of Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares, and 71.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.79%. Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Fred Alger Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.49% of the shares, which is about 4.57 million shares worth $59.04 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 8.21% or 3.27 million shares worth $42.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $31.75 million, making up 7.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $14.75 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.