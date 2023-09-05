Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.69M. BFLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.77, offering almost -263.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.9% since then. We note from Butterfly Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Butterfly Network Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BFLY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.39% year-to-date, but still up 6.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -24.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BFLY is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.82 percent over the past six months and at a 29.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Butterfly Network Inc. to make $15.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.62 million and $18.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.20%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.84% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares, and 45.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.75%. Butterfly Network Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.20% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $29.82 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.07% or 12.75 million shares worth $29.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 13.16 million shares worth $33.82 million, making up 7.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $9.46 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.