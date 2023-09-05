Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.17 or 17.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.90M. ARQQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.67, offering almost -861.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.94% since then. We note from Arqit Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Arqit Quantum Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARQQ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arqit Quantum Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Friday, 09/01/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -6.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.34% year-to-date, but still up 25.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is -5.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARQQ is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -440.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -440.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Arqit Quantum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.78 percent over the past six months and at a -149.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Arqit Quantum Inc. to make $20.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.98% of Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, and 12.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.17%. Arqit Quantum Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 9.93 million shares worth $10.83 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.42% or 1.73 million shares worth $1.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $1.72 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $1.67 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.