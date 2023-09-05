An Analysis Of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 15.17 million shares of the Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.05, and it changed around $1.03 or 7.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. HE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.71, offering almost -190.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.8% since then. We note from Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.79 million.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) trade information

Instantly HE has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.39 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.04% year-to-date, but still up 55.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) is -60.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -64.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HE is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 26.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) estimates and forecasts

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.39 percent over the past six months and at a -21.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $863.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. to make $406.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.04 billion and $1.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -60.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.00%. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.20% per year for the next five years.

HE Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s Major holders