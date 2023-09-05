Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.36, and it changed around -$13.64 or -24.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.87M. ADTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1139.60, offering almost -2655.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.25% since then. We note from Aditxt Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.53K.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Instantly ADTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -24.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.08 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.45% year-to-date, but still up 354.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) is 161.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2570.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aditxt Inc. to make $380k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $323k and $186k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -68.40%.

ADTX Dividends

Aditxt Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders