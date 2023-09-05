ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.43, and it changed around $0.87 or 4.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. ACMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.97, offering almost 2.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.37% since then. We note from ACM Research Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 752.39K.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.67 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 139.04% year-to-date, but still up 18.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 53.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACMR is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

ACM Research Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.40 percent over the past six months and at a 49.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 57.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect ACM Research Inc. to make $166.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $133.71 million and $108.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 145.60%. ACM Research Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 42.74% per year for the next five years.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders