A Business Review Of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.64 million shares of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.52M. GMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.00, offering almost -39900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.74 million.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GMBL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.92 for the current quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1480 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.40% year-to-date, but still up 0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -64.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMBL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1566.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -60.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group Inc. to make $13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.71 million and $11.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -74.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.40%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, and 2.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.23%. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with International Assets Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 36116.0 shares worth $42616.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.66% or 21956.0 shares worth $25908.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 21956.0 shares worth $25908.0, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1108.0 shares worth around $2127.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.