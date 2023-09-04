Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.40M. AIXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.39, offering almost -268.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.7% since then. We note from Xiao-I Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.02K.

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) trade information

Instantly AIXI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.02 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.46% year-to-date, but still down -29.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) is -65.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) estimates and forecasts

AIXI Dividends

Xiao-I Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Xiao-I Corporation shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. Xiao-I Corporation stock is held by 1 institutions, with Rhumbline Advisers being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 3695.0 shares worth $10419.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.00% or 369.0 shares worth $1040.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.