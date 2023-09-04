Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Shares Might Go Down -94.01% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) were traded, and its beta was 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.08 or 7.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.70M. WINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -1679.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.71% since then. We note from Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 261.94K.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WINT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Instantly WINT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.12% year-to-date, but still up 11.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is -12.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WINT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -323.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -323.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.88 percent over the past six months and at a 91.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.60%.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.61% of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 6.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.74%. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 42667.0 shares worth $53333.0.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.61% or 31583.0 shares worth $39478.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8882.0 shares worth $11102.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2548.0 shares worth around $3261.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.