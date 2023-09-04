Why SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) were traded, and its beta was -0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.89M. ICU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.00, offering almost -8700.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.0% since then. We note from SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 299.26K.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ICU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2898 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.89% year-to-date, but still up 5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) is -52.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICU is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -300.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) estimates and forecasts

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.31% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation shares, and 7.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.45%. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation stock is held by 12 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.87% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.30% or 55375.0 shares worth $28795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 12405.0 shares worth $6450.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 9979.0 shares worth around $5189.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.