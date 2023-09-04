Why Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) were traded, and its beta was 2.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.00, and it changed around $1.44 or 31.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.50M. AWH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.60, offering almost -60.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.5% since then. We note from Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.32K.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AWH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Instantly AWH has showed a green trend with a performance of 31.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.75 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.26% year-to-date, but still up 74.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) is 131.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.80, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -25.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AWH is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 6.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.08 percent over the past six months and at a 42.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. to make $3.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.45 million and $2.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.00%.

AWH Dividends

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.91% of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares, and 10.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.28%. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Portside Wealth Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.83% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.78% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.38 million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 60237.0 shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.