Why Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.20M. ARBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.30, offering almost -364.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.42% since then. We note from Argo Blockchain plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.12K.

Argo Blockchain plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ARBK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Argo Blockchain plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Instantly ARBK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.56% year-to-date, but still up 12.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) is -13.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARBK is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Argo Blockchain plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.06 percent over the past six months and at a 87.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Argo Blockchain plc to make $13.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Argo Blockchain plc shares, and 0.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.81%. Argo Blockchain plc stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vident Investment Advisory, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.44 million.

Redwood Wealth Management Group, LLC , with 0.10% or 54555.0 shares worth $62192.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $0.44 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2693.0 shares worth around $3070.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.