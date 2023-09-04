WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 51682.0 shares of the WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) were traded, and its beta was 2.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.09M. WAVD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.45, offering almost -339.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from WaveDancer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Instantly WAVD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.92% year-to-date, but still down -18.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) is -31.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.17%.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.75% of WaveDancer Inc. shares, and 3.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.66%. WaveDancer Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Lafayette Investments, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.82% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $40771.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.59% or 89671.0 shares worth $29295.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 52421.0 shares worth $17125.0, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 38923.0 shares worth around $12716.0, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.