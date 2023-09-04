VHC Stock Forecast 2023: VirnetX Holding Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 6.25%

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.08M. VHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.92, offering almost -187.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from VirnetX Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.11K.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Instantly VHC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3775 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.87% year-to-date, but still down -13.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC) is -30.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VHC is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.40%. VirnetX Holding Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 15.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.13% of VirnetX Holding Corporation shares, and 14.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.03%. VirnetX Holding Corporation stock is held by 82 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.68% of the shares, which is about 3.35 million shares worth $1.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.56% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $1.08 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.