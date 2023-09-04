Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: TSBX): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 71707.0 shares of the Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.92, and it changed around $1.13 or 10.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $239.35M. TSBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.20, offering almost -10.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.89% since then. We note from Turnstone Biologics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.97K.

Turnstone Biologics Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TSBX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Turnstone Biologics Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3 for the current quarter.

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) trade information

Instantly TSBX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.16 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.36% year-to-date, but still up 9.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) is -2.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91910.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSBX is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (TSBX) estimates and forecasts

TSBX Dividends

Turnstone Biologics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.79% of Turnstone Biologics Corp. shares, and 34.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.47%.