Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ: TIRX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 67992.0 shares of the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.80M. TIRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.88, offering almost -415.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.64% since then. We note from Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 334.77K.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Instantly TIRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6472 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.84% year-to-date, but still up 5.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is 24.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3550.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.00%.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.10% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares, and 5.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.96%. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 26102.0 shares worth $35237.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 247.0 shares worth $333.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 301.0 shares worth $466.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.