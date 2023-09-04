The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.33 million shares of the The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.61M. TOI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.55, offering almost -469.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.3% since then. We note from The Oncology Institute Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.08K.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

Instantly TOI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.30% year-to-date, but still up 46.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) is 21.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) estimates and forecasts

The Oncology Institute Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.81 percent over the past six months and at a -57.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Oncology Institute Inc. to make $78.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.98 million and $71.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.40%.

TOI Dividends

The Oncology Institute Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.02% of The Oncology Institute Inc. shares, and 58.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.98%. The Oncology Institute Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.52% of the shares, which is about 4.75 million shares worth $2.62 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 4.61% or 3.36 million shares worth $1.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $0.7 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.