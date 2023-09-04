The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GFGD) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GFGD) were traded, and its beta was 0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.98, and it changed around $1.75 or 21.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $266.87M. GFGD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -10.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.14% since then. We note from The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.38K.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GFGD) trade information

Instantly GFGD has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.30 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.50% year-to-date, but still up 14.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GFGD) is -4.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 528.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGD) estimates and forecasts

GFGD Dividends

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GFGD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation shares, and 94.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.32%. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 52 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 2.21 million shares worth $23.1 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 7.59% or 1.98 million shares worth $20.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.44 million shares worth $15.05 million, making up 5.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $10.36 million, which represents about 3.80% of the total shares outstanding.