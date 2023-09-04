Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Shares Could Drop Up To -971.43%

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.39M. TNON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.11, offering almost -1010.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Tenon Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.90K.

Tenon Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Instantly TNON has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2967 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) is -4.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37160.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNON is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -971.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -971.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 502.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tenon Medical Inc. to make $1.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $208k and $277k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 496.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 528.20%.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.48% of Tenon Medical Inc. shares, and 20.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.86%. Tenon Medical Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with TMD Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.84% of the shares, which is about 3.58 million shares worth $0.99 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 1.99% or 0.45 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 62972.0 shares worth $73047.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 29620.0 shares worth around $34359.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.