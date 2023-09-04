Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.35 million shares of the Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.46, and it changed around -$0.47 or -2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $994.02M. TSAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -16.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.17% since then. We note from Telesat Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.85K.

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) trade information

Instantly TSAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.87 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 159.47% year-to-date, but still up 4.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) is 110.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

Telesat Corporation (TSAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.80%. Telesat Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -185.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.00% per year for the next five years.

TSAT Dividends

Telesat Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.27% of Telesat Corporation shares, and 68.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.63%. Telesat Corporation stock is held by 54 institutions, with Gamco Investors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.35% of the shares, which is about 1.8 million shares worth $16.93 million.

Heard Capital LLC, with 13.33% or 1.79 million shares worth $16.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Highland Fds I-Highland Income Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $4.29 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds I-Highland Income Fd held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $1.67 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.