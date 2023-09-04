Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.16, and it changed around $0.67 or 10.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $659.79M. TNGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.39, offering almost -31.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.5% since then. We note from Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNGX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tango Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Instantly TNGX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.49 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) is 111.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNGX is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -123.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) estimates and forecasts

Tango Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.58 percent over the past six months and at a -1.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc. to make $6.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.92 million and $6.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.70%.

TNGX Dividends

Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.32% of Tango Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 79.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.89%. Tango Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with TRV GP IV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.89% of the shares, which is about 19.36 million shares worth $64.29 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.72% or 10.37 million shares worth $34.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $5.65 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $4.02 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.