Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) were traded, and its beta was -0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.80M. SRZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.09, offering almost -461.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.18% since then. We note from Surrozen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.06K.

Surrozen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SRZN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Surrozen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) trade information

Instantly SRZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.14% year-to-date, but still down -6.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) is -33.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRZN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -627.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -627.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) estimates and forecasts

Surrozen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.41 percent over the past six months and at a -29.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -533.30% in the next quarter.

Surrozen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.90% per year for the next five years.

SRZN Dividends

Surrozen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.39% of Surrozen Inc. shares, and 62.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.60%. Surrozen Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Column Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 30.79% of the shares, which is about 9.41 million shares worth $5.18 million.

Bml Capital Management, Llc, with 4.77% or 1.46 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.