Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Stock Forecast 2023: $1.90 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 60369.0 shares of the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) were traded, and its beta was 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.30M. SDPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.21, offering almost -137.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.65K.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SDPI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Superior Drilling Products Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Instantly SDPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9780 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.19% year-to-date, but still up 16.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is -27.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDPI is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $1.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -104.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Superior Drilling Products Inc. to make $6.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 13.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.59% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares, and 4.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.58%. Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.52% of the shares, which is about 0.46 million shares worth $0.43 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.33% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.