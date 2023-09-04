Stock Performance And Outlook Of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP)

In the last trading session, 0.46 million shares of the NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) were traded, and its beta was -0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.17 or 16.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.11M. NLSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -57.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.71% since then. We note from NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.75K.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NLSP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NLS Pharmaceutics AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Instantly NLSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.75% year-to-date, but still up 43.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) is 35.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85750.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLSP is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -404.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -236.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.20%.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.48% of NLS Pharmaceutics AG shares, and 19.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.41%. NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock is held by 8 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.72% of the shares, which is about 5.75 million shares worth $6.32 million.

Affinity Asset Advisors, Llc, with 1.23% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14362.0 shares worth $15223.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.