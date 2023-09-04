Stock Performance And Outlook Of Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE)

In the last trading session, 69143.0 shares of the Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.53M. GGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.77, offering almost -239.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.54% since then. We note from Green Giant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.07K.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Instantly GGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.48% year-to-date, but still up 24.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) is -36.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGE is forecast to be at a low of $2.98 and a high of $2.98. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -168.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -66.10%.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.27% of Green Giant Inc. shares, and 0.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.05%. Green Giant Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 20468.0 shares worth $44212.0.

The former held 20468.0 shares worth $46104.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.