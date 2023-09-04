Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) were traded, and its beta was 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.19M. STBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.11, offering almost -126.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.38% since then. We note from Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.71K.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Instantly STBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.92 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.33% year-to-date, but still down -32.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) is -41.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) estimates and forecasts

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.91% of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares, and 0.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.24%. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.13% or 72377.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 22500.0 shares worth $50625.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 17852.0 shares worth around $40167.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.