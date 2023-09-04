SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.04 or -16.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.61M. SBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -821.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.69K.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SBIG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SpringBig Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

Instantly SBIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2650 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.61% year-to-date, but still down -15.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) is -35.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBIG is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -952.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -426.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) estimates and forecasts

SpringBig Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.17 percent over the past six months and at a 69.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SpringBig Holdings Inc. to make $7.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.46 million and $6.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.18% of SpringBig Holdings Inc. shares, and 25.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.35%. SpringBig Holdings Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Precept Management LLC, with 0.38% or 0.16 million shares worth $30096.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 23342.0 shares worth $4462.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4301.0 shares worth around $822.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.