Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $4.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.49M. SCTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.86, offering almost -226.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Societal CDMO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.29K.

Societal CDMO Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SCTL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Societal CDMO Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information

Instantly SCTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.75% year-to-date, but still up 40.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) is -31.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCTL is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -601.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -110.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) estimates and forecasts

Societal CDMO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.04 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Societal CDMO Inc. to make $27.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.59 million and $24.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.10%. Societal CDMO Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -33.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SCTL Dividends

Societal CDMO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.25% of Societal CDMO Inc. shares, and 63.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.78%. Societal CDMO Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with First Light Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.87% of the shares, which is about 13.41 million shares worth $14.75 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 11.24% or 10.13 million shares worth $11.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $2.27 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $1.78 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.