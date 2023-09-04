Smith Micro Software Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SMSI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.10M. SMSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -114.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.36% since then. We note from Smith Micro Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.24K.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) trade information

Instantly SMSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.86% year-to-date, but still up 20.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is 43.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) estimates and forecasts

Smith Micro Software Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.50 percent over the past six months and at a 82.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 111.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Smith Micro Software Inc. to make $11.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.71 million and $11.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.40%. Smith Micro Software Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.75% per year for the next five years.

SMSI Dividends

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.36% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares, and 15.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.43%. Smith Micro Software Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 2.75 million shares worth $3.06 million.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC, with 2.98% or 1.99 million shares worth $2.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.01 million shares worth $2.23 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $0.73 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.