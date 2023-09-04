SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) were traded, and its beta was 0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around -$0.21 or -19.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $426.30M. SSU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.40, offering almost -619.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -22.47% since then. We note from SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.42K.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SSU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SIGNA Sports United N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) trade information

Instantly SSU has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.87% year-to-date, but still down -37.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) is -65.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSU is forecast to be at a low of $1.74 and a high of $3.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -312.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -95.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $290.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SIGNA Sports United N.V. to make $346.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SSU Dividends

SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s Major holders