ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.70M. PIXY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.89, offering almost -8061.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55. We note from ShiftPixy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PIXY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ShiftPixy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.37% year-to-date, but still down -14.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -42.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PIXY is forecast to be at a low of $1.30 and a high of $1.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -136.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -136.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ShiftPixy Inc. to make $5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.40%.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 17.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.69% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares, and 3.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.37%. ShiftPixy Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with HRT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 15032.0 shares worth $8275.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.10% or 12399.0 shares worth $6825.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6699.0 shares worth $3687.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5720.0 shares worth around $3148.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.