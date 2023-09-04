Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.41M. SFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.92, offering almost -625.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.82% since then. We note from Shift Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 96740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.78K.

Shift Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SFT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.39% year-to-date, but still up 2.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is -39.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFT is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -103.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Shift Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.43 percent over the past six months and at a 85.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.80%.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.50% of Shift Technologies Inc. shares, and 23.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.84%. Shift Technologies Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 0.52 million shares worth $1.13 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 1.71% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $0.39 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.