SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 70331.0 shares of the SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.30M. SHFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -3062.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.26% since then. We note from SHF Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 73640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.39K.

SHF Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SHFS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SHF Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $SHF Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

Instantly SHFS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.77% year-to-date, but still up 16.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) is -16.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHFS is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -248.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) estimates and forecasts

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.62% of SHF Holdings Inc. shares, and 23.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.32%. SHF Holdings Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with M3F, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $2.33 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP, with 3.28% or 1.52 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 62671.0 shares worth $31492.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20499.0 shares worth around $10864.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.