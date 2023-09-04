Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.30M. SNCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost -692.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.92% since then. We note from Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNCE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Science 37 Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the current quarter.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

Instantly SNCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2799 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.38% year-to-date, but still down -5.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) is -1.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNCE is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -861.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) estimates and forecasts

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.49% of Science 37 Holdings Inc. shares, and 55.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.26%. Science 37 Holdings Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.91% of the shares, which is about 19.81 million shares worth $4.21 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 3.12% or 3.66 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.