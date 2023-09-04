Risk-Takers Will Like T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI).

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) were traded, and its beta was -1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around -$0.16 or -9.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.60M. IDAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.75, offering almost -554.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.32% since then. We note from T Stamp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Instantly IDAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.06% year-to-date, but still down -41.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) is -32.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect T Stamp Inc. to make $1.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.35 million and $508k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 171.70%.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.80% of T Stamp Inc. shares, and 1.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.69%. T Stamp Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Cowen and Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.07% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.06% or 87081.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 44450.0 shares worth $56896.0, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 42631.0 shares worth around $54567.0, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.