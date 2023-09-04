Risk-Takers Will Like DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT).

In the last trading session, 76949.0 shares of the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.77M. DRTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.07, offering almost -245.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.48% since then. We note from DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.15K.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRTT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

Instantly DRTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) is -26.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRTT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -545.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -545.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 82.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

DRTT Dividends

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.74% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares, and 47.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.91%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stock is held by 39 institutions, with 22NW, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.45% of the shares, which is about 21.36 million shares worth $5.77 million.

American Century Companies, Inc., with 4.47% or 4.67 million shares worth $1.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.91 million shares worth $1.06 million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $34082.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.