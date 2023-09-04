Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.32, and it changed around $0.3 or 4.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.50M. RPHM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.30, offering almost -78.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.68% since then. We note from Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85720.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.87K.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RPHM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) trade information

Instantly RPHM has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.00 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 171.24% year-to-date, but still up 1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) is -13.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RPHM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -564.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -137.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) estimates and forecasts

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.48 percent over the past six months and at a -15.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.80% in the next quarter.

RPHM Dividends

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.05% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 58.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.15%. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 4.79 million shares worth $31.39 million.

Novo Holdings A/S, with 9.85% or 3.33 million shares worth $21.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $11.48 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $3.91 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.