Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.66, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.58M. PLSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.69, offering almost -107.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.18% since then. We note from Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.68K.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PLSE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Instantly PLSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.28 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.23% year-to-date, but still down -34.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) is -36.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLSE is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200k and $9k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.10%.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 99.80% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares, and 6.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3,137.77%. Pulse Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 0.92 million shares worth $6.63 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 1.43% or 0.78 million shares worth $5.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $2.32 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.