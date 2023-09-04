Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.79M. PSTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.82, offering almost -316.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.36% since then. We note from Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PSTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Phillips 66 for the current quarter.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Instantly PSTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.28 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) is 30.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -607.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -277.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.45 percent over the past six months and at a -64.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.80%. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.70% per year for the next five years.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.26% of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 52.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.93%. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.98% of the shares, which is about 13.02 million shares worth $22.91 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 6.87% or 5.97 million shares worth $10.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $4.96 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $3.42 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.