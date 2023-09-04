Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 88699.0 shares of the Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.70M. PRSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -689.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.03% since then. We note from Peraso Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 231.35K.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Instantly PRSO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3169 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.59% year-to-date, but still down -1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is -20.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRSO is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -244.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -244.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) estimates and forecasts

Peraso Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.03 percent over the past six months and at a 47.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Peraso Inc. to make $3.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.4 million and $3.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.30%. Peraso Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

PRSO Dividends

Peraso Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO)’s Major holders