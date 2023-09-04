PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.40M. PXMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -1297.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.77% since then. We note from PaxMedica Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.91K.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Instantly PXMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5578 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.85% year-to-date, but still down -12.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) is -23.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) estimates and forecasts

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.01% of PaxMedica Inc. shares, and 1.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.08%. PaxMedica Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 68991.0 shares worth $54226.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.33% or 54959.0 shares worth $43197.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 54959.0 shares worth $43197.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 27353.0 shares worth around $36653.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.