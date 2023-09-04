Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70M. PALI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.10, offering almost -1278.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Palisade Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.74K.

Palisade Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PALI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Instantly PALI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7198 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.27% year-to-date, but still up 4.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is -68.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PALI is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2324.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2324.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Palisade Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.21 percent over the past six months and at a 90.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -104.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.50%.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Palisade Bio Inc. shares, and 1.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.31%. Palisade Bio Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.62% of the shares, which is about 42247.0 shares worth $71819.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.52% or 35569.0 shares worth $60467.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 35569.0 shares worth $60467.0, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 2026.0 shares worth around $2674.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.