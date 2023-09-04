PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 54782.0 shares of the PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.50, and it changed around -$0.27 or -5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.29M. PRFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.41, offering almost -486.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.44% since then. We note from PainReform Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 62400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

PainReform Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRFX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PainReform Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.15 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.04% year-to-date, but still up 3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is -31.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRFX is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -344.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -344.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.60%.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.55% of PainReform Ltd. shares, and 25.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.28%. PainReform Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 36.66% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $3.14 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.20% or 3100.0 shares worth $17015.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19107.0 shares worth $87892.0, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares.