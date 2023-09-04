Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 87012.0 shares of the Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.78, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.38M. OMGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -216.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.72% since then. We note from Omega Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 80560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.57K.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OMGA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) trade information

Instantly OMGA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.02 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.80% year-to-date, but still up 6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) is -23.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMGA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -402.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) estimates and forecasts

Omega Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.83 percent over the past six months and at a 0.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc. to make $470k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $595k and $735k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.10%.

OMGA Dividends

Omega Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.97% of Omega Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 91.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.33%. Omega Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 53.00% of the shares, which is about 29.23 million shares worth $163.66 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.86% or 5.43 million shares worth $30.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $8.84 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $5.91 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.