OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) were traded, and its beta was -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.85M. OKYO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -251.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.77% since then. We note from OKYO Pharma Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.96K.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information

Instantly OKYO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.0700 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.19% year-to-date, but still down -8.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) is 25.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.07, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2742.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OKYO is forecast to be at a low of $0.07 and a high of $0.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 96.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 96.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) estimates and forecasts

OKYO Dividends

OKYO Pharma Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of OKYO Pharma Limited shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.08%. OKYO Pharma Limited stock is held by 1 institutions, with HSBC Holdings Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 11933.0 shares worth $13669.0.