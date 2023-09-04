Oblong Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OBLG) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 58831.0 shares of the Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) were traded, and its beta was 2.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20M. OBLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.68, offering almost -1190.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Oblong Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.78K.

Oblong Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OBLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oblong Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Instantly OBLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -57.48% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) is -32.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31850.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBLG is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.97 million and $1.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.65% of Oblong Inc. shares, and 20.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.00%. Oblong Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Foundry Group Next, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.84% of the shares, which is about 0.52 million shares worth $0.74 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.56% or 45574.0 shares worth $64259.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 45359.0 shares worth $63956.0, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4789.0 shares worth around $8045.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.